Hedget (HGET) Market Cap Reaches $3.84 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $198,823.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00102858 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.