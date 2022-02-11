HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €61.00 ($70.11) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($108.16) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.17) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($121.84) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($88.51) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.68 ($103.08).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €50.82 ($58.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a one year low of €50.98 ($58.60) and a one year high of €97.50 ($112.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is €64.21 and its 200 day moving average is €77.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

