Helpico (HELP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $320.52 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.29 or 0.06848616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.81 or 1.00192132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

