Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HENKY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 32,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.