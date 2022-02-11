Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

