Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $914.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

