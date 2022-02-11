Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $262.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.99. Heska has a twelve month low of $122.82 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 677.30 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

