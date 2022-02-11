HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $169.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

