HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,062 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $307.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.88 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.40.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

