HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,072 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.31 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

