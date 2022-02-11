HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 591,288 Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 591,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.30% of Orion Biotech Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIA opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

