Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.86. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.760-$3.920 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $220,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

