Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOK. Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.
Shares of HOOK opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,330.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 306,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
