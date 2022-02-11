Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOK. Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of HOOK opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,330.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 306,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

