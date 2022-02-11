Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)
