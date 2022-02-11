Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 791,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,085,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 1.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

EZU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,448,466 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

