Horizon Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 302.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,027 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $162,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $168.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,336 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.