Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 207.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $74,876,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,818,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,243,000 after purchasing an additional 457,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,608,000 after purchasing an additional 395,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

