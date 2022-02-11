Horizon Investments LLC Sells 26,228 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,806. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

