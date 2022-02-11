Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $78.03. 14,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

