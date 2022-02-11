Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $282.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.09 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,570,000.

TWNK traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 24,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

