Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 409,159 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 289.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

