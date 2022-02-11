Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $98.83

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.83, but opened at $95.35. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

