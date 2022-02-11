Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $98.83

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.83, but opened at $95.35. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 2 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.52.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
