Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GameStop by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.45 and a beta of -1.74. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $348.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.