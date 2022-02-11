Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 172.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA opened at $45.82 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

