Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 521,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $22.49 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

