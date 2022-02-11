Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 18,631 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.09 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

