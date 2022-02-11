Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,604 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.