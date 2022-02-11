HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.58 ($7.04).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 561.70 ($7.60) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 433.90. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 566.15 ($7.66). The stock has a market cap of £113.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

