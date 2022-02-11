Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

HUBG opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

