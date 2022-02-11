Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $3.05 Million in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXUSU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $10,079,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000.

NASDAQ OXUSU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

