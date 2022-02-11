Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 120,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 228,572 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in PG&E by 44.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 126,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in PG&E by 3.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

