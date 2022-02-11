Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,568,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.52 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $201.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

