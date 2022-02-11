Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €67.00 ($77.01) target price by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($78.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($71.26) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.85 ($72.25).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €58.04 ($66.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 86.09. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €28.05 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.58.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

