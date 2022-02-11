Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €67.00 ($77.01) target price by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($78.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($71.26) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.85 ($72.25).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €58.04 ($66.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 86.09. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €28.05 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.58.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.