I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

I-Mab stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.63. 585,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,199. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

