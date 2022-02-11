Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $451.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $451.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $5,678.73 or 0.13402415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

