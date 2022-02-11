iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Price Down 0%

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 923,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 273,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,781,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.