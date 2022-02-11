iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 118,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 168,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

