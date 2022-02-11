Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. Ichor has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

