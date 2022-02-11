ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ICL Group has raised its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

ICL Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 133,201 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

