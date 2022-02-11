Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDEA. raised their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 365 ($4.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.70) on Wednesday. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.53). The stock has a market cap of £803.25 million and a P/E ratio of 138.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

