IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.49

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and traded as low as $35.80. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.