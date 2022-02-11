II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $926,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

