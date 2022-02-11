Illuvium (ILV) Tops One Day Volume of $31.61 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $442.64 million and $31.61 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $688.51 or 0.01580845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07061737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.19 or 1.00052348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

