Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

