Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Impinj updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$0.010 EPS.

PI stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

