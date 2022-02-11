Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 305,548 shares.The stock last traded at $26.40 and had previously closed at $25.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $924.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Inhibrx by 1,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 897,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inhibrx by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

