Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Stock Price Up 1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.47. 6,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

