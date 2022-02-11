Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $1,920,042.84 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,920,042.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,714.50.

On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $105,651.00.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $444.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

