Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 90 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($498.99).

BP stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 410.70 ($5.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,516,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

