Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,362.36 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

