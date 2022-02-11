Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,362.36 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.
- On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.
- On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.
Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
